Hyderabad train collision: Condition of loco-pilot still critical

Published: 5:21 pm

Hyderabad: The condition of 35-year-old L. Chandrashekhar, the loco-pilot of the Lingampally-Falaknuma MMTS who was rescued from the mangled bogie of the train that collided head on with Hundry Intercity Express at Kacheguda railway station on Monday, is still critical.

He is on inotropic support in Care Hospitals in Nampally.

A medical bulletin released by the hospital here on Tuesday said Chandrashekhar came with crush injuries, polytrauma with fractured ribs and hemorrhagic shock with acute tubular necrosis (kidney injury) and was on Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT).

With both lower limbs suffering from lack of blood supply and neurovascular bundle injury, Chandrashekhar’s condition was critical on arrival to the hospital with one episode of cardiac arrest in the ambulance, after which he was revived with CPR.

He was intubated on arrival and admitted under a team of the Critical Care department. He is on ventilator support with CRRT. A lower limb neurovascular injury surgical procedure would be done if required. As of now, he was under observation, the bulletin said.

As for the other injured passengers, Care Hospitals Chief Operating Officer Satyam Dheeraj said they received seven passengers of which six were admitted at the hospital at 7 pm on Monday.

Five-year-old Sushmita, who came with soft tissue injuries, was treated in the OPD, while Saajid Abdur Rasheed Shaik, 45, was brought with pan facial fractures and mid face edema. He was admitted with the Maxillofacial surgery department for surgery and further treatment was on.

Thirty-six-year-old P. Shekar came with multiple fractures and underwent surgery by a team of orthopedic surgeons on Tuesday and he was recovering in the post- operative unit.

Another passenger, Raj Kumar, 35, who came with fracture on right distal tibia also underwent surgery and was recovering in the post-operative unit. P. Balaeshwarama , 55, came with a left ankle fracture.

A surgery was planned on Thursday after her condition stabilizes while Mohd Ibrahim, 32, came with soft tissue injury.

