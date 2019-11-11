Hyderabad train collision: Efforts on to extricate loco pilot

By | Published: 2:29 pm 2:31 pm

Hyderabad: The condition of one of the 12 passengers injured in the train collision here was stated to be serious as he suffered injuries to his throat, Osmania General Hospital Resident Medical Officer Mohammed Rafi said.

The passenger was injured after an MMTS train and the Hundry Inter City Express collided at Kacheguda railway station on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, NDRF teams along with the railway officials were trying to retrieve MMTS loco pilot Sekhar from the damaged bogie.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted saying that he received the tragic news of the train accident in Hyderabad and immediate instructions have been given to the authorities for assistance and monitoring.

Meanwhile, a South Central Railway spokesman said the a high-level enquiry would be conducted into the incident.

According to a railway press release, the train accident took place at 10.30 a.m , when the Lingampalli – Falaknuma MMTS (47178) service derailed due to collision with Train No. 17028 Kurnool City – Secunderabad Hundry Intercity Express at Kacheguda Railway Station towards Falaknuma side.

Six coaches of MMTS service and three coaches of Hundry Express have been affected while 12 passengers were injured. The injured were immediately rushed to Osmania General Hospital out of which two of them were discharged.

Senior Railway Officials including B. B. Singh, Addl. General Manager, Chief Security Commissioner, Division Railway Manager, Hyderabad, Chief Medical Director, Chief Safety Officer along with Medical Relief Van and Accident Relief Train rushed to the spot to undertake relief and restoration works.

