Hyderabad train collision: Loco pilot’s right leg amputated, still critical

Published: 1:13 am

Hyderabad: The medical condition of MMTS loco pilot L Chandrasekhar, who received severe injuries in the train collision that took place on Monday at Kacheguda, continues to remain very critical. On Thursday, the surgeons at Care Hospitals, Nampally, said that due to extensive vascular damage, they had to amputate Chandrasekhar’s right leg, above the knee.

The crush injuries to the lower limbs of the loco pilot had caused severe compression of limb arteries. A battery of tests confirmed gross reduction in blood supply to lower right leg more than the left limb.

As a life saving measure and after a series of consultation meetings with vascular surgeons, it was decided to go for amputation, surgeons said. The procedure was carried out after counseling the relatives of Chandrasekhar including his father and wife.

The pilot continues to be on ventilator support and is also under Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy. He also started developing small blood clots throughout the blood stream that blocks small blood vessels, a condition known as Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC).

Meanwhile, four persons including P Shekar Male, Raj Kumar, P Balaeshwarama and Saajid Abdur Rasheed Shaik, who received various kinds of fracture injuries in the train collision are recuperating. On Wednesday, Mohd Ibrahim Ali who had received soft tissue injuries and suffered an episode of seizures was discharged following a clean CT scan, sources said.

