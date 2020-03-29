Hyderabad: Trainee pilot injured in road mishap at Chatanpalli

By | Published: 12:11 pm

Hyderabad: A trainee pilot was injured when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a road median near Chatanpally bridge on the city outskirts in Shadnagar on Sunday early morning. He was returning from Andhra Pradesh when the mishap occurred, police said.

The 23-year-old trainee posted at the Begumpet airport was returning to Hyderabad from Madanapalle in Chittoor district of AP.

When he reached Chatanpalli bridge around 5 am, he lost control of the bike and crashed into the road median.

“He suffered multiple injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital. His condition is stable,” police said.

It is learnt that he has been riding the motorcycle overnight, all the way from Madanapalle which is around 550 km, the police said.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police advised citizens to not to take up such long and dangerous rides anytime and more particularly during the lockdown period.

