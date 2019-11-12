Hyderabad: Trains collide at Kacheguda Railway Station

By | Published: 12:19 am 12:48 am

Hyderabad: Sixteen passengers were injured after Hundry Intercity Express and Lingampalli-Falaknuma MMTS train collided at Kacheguda Railway Station here on Monday morning.

There were no casualties though one person was critical with injuries to his throat, while the MMTS loco pilot Chandrashekhar, who was stuck in the bogie, was extricated after an eight-hour rescue operation. He was shifted to Care Hospital, Nampally, where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

Also read SCR clueless about Hyderabad train collision

The accident, which was the first one in the history of the MMTS after starting operations in 2003, affected train services along the stretch for several hours. At least 45 inter-State trains that use the Kacheguda-Falaknuma section had to be cancelled, some partially, some completely, while MMTS services too were cancelled or diverted along the stretch. South Central Railway officials said the 12-coach MMTS involved in the accident was among those launched in May.

The incident occurred at 10.35 am when the Hundry Express was coming towards Kacheguda from Platform Three while the MMTS had just departed from the station and was heading towards Falaknuma from Platform Two.

The front bogie of the MMTS, in which the loco pilot sat, was mangled badly, forcing the SCR to call in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) to extricate the loco pilot. To avoid gas cutters that could cause injuries to the pilot, the NDRF used cool drilling machines to get him out safely.

“The pilot told us that he did not sustain injuries and was safe. He was speaking well,” Joint Commissioner of Police (East) M. Ramesh Reddy said.

Even as the rescue operation was on, medical staff supplied oxygen to the pilot. Owing to the impact of the collision, the MMTS train got derailed and a few bogies leaned over the side of the tracks.

Six coaches of MMTS and three coaches of the Hundry Express have been affected, officials said, adding that the 12 injured passengers were immediately rushed to Osmania General Hospital. Of them, two were already discharged, SCR Chief Public Relations Officer Ch. Rakesh said.

The passengers were jolted by the collision, with some thrown against the opposite seats resulting in bleeding injuries. With the assistance of Railway and Police officials, passengers waiting at the Kacheguda station came to the rescue of the injured and took them out of the trains.

The condition of one passenger, identified as Sekhar, was critical as he suffered a cut injury near his throat. He has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at OGH for observation. Most of the injured came to the hospital with fractures on legs and hands, OGH Resident Medical Officer Mohammed Rafi said. Meanwhile, the SCR has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter