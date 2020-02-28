Hyderabad: Transit Park opened to public

By | Published: 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: Yet another theme park is opened for public in the city by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inaugurated the Transit Park, which is developed with fruits theme at Road No 36, Jubilee Hills, on Friday.

The park which has open space of nearly 362 square metres is developed with a cost of Rs 18.50 lakhs. A big pineapple water cascade in the centre of the park is the cynosure of all eyes and the seating areas are provided with different fruit like benches and the walls are painted with fruit theme.

GHMC officials said the park will be a big hit with children and it is located on main road and midst of shopping area. After shopping in the area, people can take a break and relax and rejuvenate in the park, they said.

