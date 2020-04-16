Hyderabad: Transport hurdles, labour scarcity hit supply of mangoes

By | Published: 12:11 am 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: Though the arrival of mangoes in the city markets has commenced, the countrywide lockdown has impacted the inflow that could result in the fruit being in short supply this summer.

The arrival of mangoes at the Kothapet fruit market, one of the biggest fruit markets in the State, has been less so far compared to the supplies in regular seasons. Traders attribute to the short supplies to the lockdown which they say has affected transportation of mangoes from neighbouring districts of Hyderabad and also from Andhra Pradesh.

“There is almost a 40 per cent drop in the mango arrivals compared to previous years,” said one of the traders.

Between April 1 and 14 last year, the market received almost 92,438 quintals of mangoes but this year during the same period, the arrivals were just 58,435 quintals, according to E Venkatesham, Secretary, Agricultural Market Committee, Kothapet.

“On Monday, Kothapet fruit market received 7,650 quintals of mangoes, which is better compared to previous days. On an average, we have been witnessing mango arrivals of 5,000 quintals each day,” he said.

The prices too have dropped this year and depending on quality, mangoes are being procured between Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000 per quintal. Last summer, the prices were Rs 5,000 and above for a quintal.

Mangoes are mostly produced in Kollapur, Anantapur, Nuzvid, Khammam and some others parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. From there, they are transported to Kothapet fruit market, from where the stocks are dispatched to different parts of the country including Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur.

However, with the borders remaining sealed and authorities intensifying the lockdown, most of the truck drivers are staying away from loading and unloading the mangoes in the markets, said vendors at the Kothapet market.

