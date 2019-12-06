Hyderabad: Treat for connoisseurs of art

By | Published: 6:32 pm

A unique art exhibition of exquisite and expressive brush strokes and mixed media in sync with melodious and soothing background music, ‘Mixed Media Exploration’ was hosted by Supraja Rao, interior designer and principal designer of Design House at the Mahavir Sound Room in Madhapur. It was inaugurated by Yashwant Jhabakh, chairman, Mahavir Group.

Mixed Media Exploration, an absolute treat for connoisseurs of art and music, brings together 20 plus Indian contemporary and celebrity artists including Vinod Daroz, Venkat Bothsa, Smriti Dixit, Janarthanan R, Vinita Dasgupta, R Suresh Kumar, Alumu Kumaresan, Priya Sundaravalli, Sanket Viramgami, to name a few.

The show is a fine blend of art practice of mixed media such as ceramics, wood, textiles, corton, steel, marble, fiberglass, aluminum, besides being embellished by the various contemporary techniques, such as sound and video installation by artists Hetal Chudasama and Parvati Nayar.

“As an interior designer and gallerist, my vision is to create a beautiful space which is a medley of function, scale, materials, textures and colours. I believe, blending technology, design, and art is an art by itself. While the cutting edge design, including Sound engineering, transform spaces, art adds to it all by giving them life,” says Supraja Rao. The exhibition is open for art lovers on December 7 and 8, between 11 am and 7 pm.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter