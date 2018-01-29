Hyderabad triple murder: Man surrenders before police

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Hyderabad: It has been confirmed by the police that the deaths of three persons, including a four-year-old child, whose bodies found in a house in Chandanagar on Monday morning, were clear cases of murder.

One person, Madhu, who allegedly bludgeoned the woman to death and poisoned their daughter and her mother, has surrendered before the police.

The murder, which was reportedly committed on Friday, came to light on Monday morning after the house owners noted the stench and alerted the police.

Madhu has confessed to the murders, stating that disputes he had with the woman provoked the brutal crime, police said.

The victims were G Aparna Devi, 30, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, her mother Jayalakshmi, 55 and Devi’s four-year-old daughter G Karthikeya.

Based on a complaint lodged by the house owner, Narayan Rao, police booked have a murder case and shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.