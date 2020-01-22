Hyderabad: TRS cadres allege poll code violation

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: Angry TRS cadre locked the gate of a house in Peddamberpet of Hayatnagar mandal in Rangareddy district on Tuesday alleging that Bhongir MP and Congress leader Komatireddy Venkatareddy was distributing money to poll agents sitting in that house.

The ruling party cadre called the police immediately complaining that the MP was also campaigning for Municipal elections violating the stipulations of the Election Commission, with the election slated for Wednesday. They sat on a dharna in front of the house where Komatireddy was present and raised slogans against him.

The TRS cadre also said that several polling agents were inside the house and after they raised an alarm, some of them may have slipped out of the house using the back door. Venkat Reddy could not be reached for his comment on the issue.

