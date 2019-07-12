Trujet to expand its fleet

By | Published: 3:14 pm 3:17 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based regional airline company Turbo Megha Airways, operating under the brand Trujet is planning to take its current fleet of five aircraft to about 18 by 2020.

Of the 13 aircraft it plans to add to its fleet, five will be added by November 2019. The company which currently caters to 20 cities is planning to add six new destinations and four additions to the existing destinations.

The company also plans to add its team strength to meet its expansion needs in the coming 1-2 years. Turbo Megha Airways that began its operations in 2015 has completed its four years of operations, serving 1.9 million customers.

The company is aggressively looking to grow its capacity, network and profitability in the coming years, said K V Pradeep, director, Turbo Megha Airways.

