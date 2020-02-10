Hyderabad: TS to celebrate KCR’s birthday with massive plantation drive

By | Published: 3:09 pm

Hyderabad: Marking the 66th birthday celebrations of Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS leadership is aiming to take up massive plantation of saplings across the State on February 17.

TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday gave a call to the party leaders and members to plant at least one sapling each on the occasion and play their role in increasing the green cover in the State.

“On the 17th of February 2020, Hon’ble CM Sri KCR Garu will be turning 66. As we all know his passion for ‘Haritha Haaram’ request all TRS leaders & members to make sure you celebrate & mark our leader’s birthday by planting at least one sapling each (sic),” Rama Rao tweeted.

On the 17th of February 2020, Hon’ble CM Sri KCR Garu will be turning 66 As we all know his passion for ‘Haritha Haaram’ request all @trspartyonline leaders & members to make sure you celebrate & mark our leader’s birthday by planting at least one sapling 🌱each#EachonePlantOne — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 10, 2020

Besides asking the party leaders to become part of the ‘Haritha Haaram’ initiative, the Minister also appealed to the officials of Municipal Administration, IT and Industries departments as well as all the district collectors to plant saplings on the occasion.

Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar who initiated the Green India Challenge, also requested people to give a fitting birthday gift to the Chief Minister who gifted the long cherished separate Telangana State to his people. “Can’t we gift him his #BrainChild #HarithTelangana by planting few saplings under #GreenIndiaChallenge on his 66th birthday? He will be overjoyed with this sensible return gift (sic),” he tweeted. He urged people to plant a sapling each and take a selfie which should be sent to the phone number 8790909999. The Green India Challenge is catching like a wildfire, as people across the world are planting saplings and challenging three others to plant saplings.

A fitting gesture to the #Legend, who gifted us the long cherished separate statehood, #TELANGANA. Can’t we gift him his #BrainChild #HarithTelangana by planting few saplings under #GreenIndiaChallenge on his 66th birthday? He will be overjoyed with this sensible return gift. pic.twitter.com/3Aqv5GBRyg — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) February 10, 2020

