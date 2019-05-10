Hyderabad: TSCOP app now to monitor rowdy sheeters too

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police on Thursday launched a new system to monitor the activities of rowdy sheeters.

The ‘Rowdy Sheeters Module’, launched by City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, is incorporated in the TSCOP application, and has data of all rowdy sheeters available in a police station-wise manner. Field officers can login with their existing username and verify the rowdies’ data. Photographs of the rowdies are also made available for identification, along with their crime details.

Using the application, field officers including those on patrol cars and Blue Colts, can visit, check their presence and enquire on the activities of the rowdy sheeters, enter the findings and can geo-tag their location as well. Senior officers can monitor the daily checking report, which will be available in the Dashboard of the TSCOP Web Service, where the reports will be made available in a zone wise and police station-wise manner.

The Commissioner later distributed computers and printers to all police stations/units of the Hyderabad City Police for regular enforcement, investigation-related works and to improve the usage of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS). As many as 157 computers and 35 printers were distributed on Thursday.

