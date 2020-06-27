Hyderabad: TSRTC driver found dead on Outer Ring Road

By | Published: 10:18 am

Hyderabad: A TSRTC driver died after he was allegedly hit by a rashly driven unknown vehicle at Kothwalguda on the Outer Ring Road here in the wee hours of Saturday.

The victim, identified as Lingam Goud, a driver at the Medchal Depot, was a resident of Madhura Nagar in Shamshabad.

Police said Goud was found lying dead on the road by motorists passing by, who then alerted the police.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

A case of hit and run was booked and is being investigated. The footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings are being examined to trace the vehicle involved in the accident.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .