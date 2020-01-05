Hyderabad: TTD temples gear up for Vaikunta Ekadashi

By | Published: 9:38 pm 9:47 pm

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi, which falls on Monday, the management of TTD-run Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temples at Himayathnagar and Jubilee Hills are organising various activities and rituals for the deity.

The TTD is also taking up necessary measures to provide hassle-free darshan to thousands of devotees who will throng the temple on the auspicious day.

“Dedicated to the Lord Vishnu, Vaikunta Ekadashi is one of the auspicious days for Hindus. On the holy day, people take part in special prayers and yagnas besides attending discourses at Vishnu temples across the world,” said Govind Hari, president of LAC (Local Advisory Committee) and Ramesh Babu, TTD Assistant Executive Officer.

Sharing more details on the schedule of events, Govind Hari said more than 50,000 devotees are expected to arrive at the temples from all over the city. “During normal days, we perform ‘Suprabhatham’ in the morning, but during this auspicious month of Dhanurmasam, we perform ‘Thiruppavai’ for the god. Sarva darshan will start from 5 am,” he said.

