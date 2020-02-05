Hyderabad: Tunda case verdict on Feb 18

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: A local court here on Tuesday posted the verdict in a case pertaining to suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba operative and bomb expert, Abdul Karim Tunda to February 18.

He was arrested by central agencies six years ago on the Indo-Nepal border as he was one of the alleged co-conspirators in the Saleem Junaid module case that was booked by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Hyderabad Central Crime Station.

Cases were also booked against him in several cities. Junaid was a Pakistani national. Officials said Tunda was facing charges for training youngsters to commit terror activities in 90s. Tunda along with Junaid conspired to commit a terror strike during Ganesh festival in Hyderabad in 1998, officials said.

