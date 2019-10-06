Hyderabad: TV9 ex-CEO misused power, withdrew Rs 18 cr

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: TV9 former CEO V Ravi Prakash misused the cheque power and withdrew Rs 18 crore fraudulently and misappropriated the company’s money, according to the First Information Report (FIR). He withdrew Rs 6.36 crore on different dates claiming as bonus and ex-gratia. The net TDS amount reflected in the bank statement was Rs 4.07 crore. In a similar manner, TV9 former CFO MKVN Murthy and company director Clifford Pereira withdrew Rs 5.97 crore each separately on October 24 and December 10, 2018 and May 8, 2019.

The net TDS reflected in the bank statements of Murthy and Pereira was Rs 3.83 crore each. The trio had withdrawn Rs 18.31 crore as bonus and Rs 11.74 crore as ex-gratia, the FIR said. The cheques for remittance were issued by none other than Ravi Prakash and Murthy though they were not entitled to receive huge amounts. The duo was the Directors and authorised signatories to the bank accounts as on the date of withdrawal of the said amount misusing their cheque power.

They were the whole time Directors of the ABCPL and was entrusted with domain over the company’s funds. They were also authorised signatories to operate the bank accounts of the company in their capacity of whole time Directors. The duo was the company’s agents and trustees who were expected to discharge in trust and in the interest of the company and its shareholders. However, the transfer of amounts was done with a dishonest and fraudulent intention to cause wrongful loss to the company and wrongful gain to themselves by cheating the company and later on as an afterthought declared it as bonus/ex-gratia with antedated documents without passing a proper board resolution, according to the FIR.

The amount misused by them was almost equivalent to profits of two financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19 of the company. This was nothing but fraudulently drawing funds exploiting their position, it said. It also came to the notice that they advised the accounts team to record these amounts on account of bonus/ex-gratia to them without conducting a proper board meeting or taking approval from the general meeting of shareholders of the company.

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on September 24 had detailed deliberations about the fraudulent withdrawal of the amounts and decided to file a complaint and initiate appropriate legal proceedings to recover the amounts.

