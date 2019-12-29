Hyderabad: Twelve touters detained at RGIA

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Twelve touters were detained by the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police during an anti-touting operation conducted at the airport here in the early hours on Saturday.

To keep a check on the activities of anti-social elements and touters at the airport, who have been creating nuisance, the Shamshabad police conducted the search operation during which, nine cars were also seized.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy, ACP Ashok Kumar, Shamshabad, RGIA Inspector P Vijay Kumar and others.

The Shamshabad police advised passengers travelling from airport to travel only in a registered cab, to ensure their safety. Such searches would continue in future to keep a check on touters, they said.

