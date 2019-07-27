Hyderabad: Cops on the lookout for chain snatchers

By | Published: 3:18 pm 3:38 pm

Hyderabad: Two bike borne offenders snatched away a gold chain from a woman at DD Colony in Amberpet on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 9.40 am when the victim was walking on the road and two miscreants who were on a Yamaha FZ bike came from behind and flicked away the chain weighing around three tolas.

Following the incident, the Amberpet police reached the spot and started efforts to identify and track down the offenders. The Commissioner’s Task Force teams have also started efforts to nab the suspects. More details awaited.

