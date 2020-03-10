Hyderabad: Two bike thieves arrested

By | Published: 8:21 pm

Hyderabad: Two bike thieves involved in 10 cases were arrested by the Punjagutta police on Tuesday. The suspects were identified as Rayishetti Goverdhan (23) and Dabbakunta Shesaiah alias Sheshu (25).

“Since March 2019, the two stole 13 bikes from various places in the city. They sold two bikes for paltry amounts saying they would hand over the registration certificate later and collect the balance amount,” DCP (West) A R Srinivas said.

The police appealed to the public to ensure that the locks of their vehicles were not worn out.

