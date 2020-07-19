Hyderabad: Two caught selling Remdesivir at higher price

By | Published: 2:37 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (east) team along with Chaderghat police caught two persons who were trying to illegally sell Remdesivir Covifor injection at a higher price.

According to the police, the duo works at a pharmacy in Chaderghat and had procured the injection from some person. On information they were caught by the Task Force (East) team and handed over to the Chaderghat police for further action.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .