Hyderabad: Two cops injured after patrol vehicle crashes into median

By | Published: 10:43 am

Hyderabad: Two police constables were injured when a patrolling car went out of control hitting a road median and later crashed into a tree at Gachibowli here on Monday.

According to the police, the accident occurred near the Gachibowli stadium when the patrol car was making rounds in the IT corridor.

Two constables escaped with minor injuries though the vehicle’s front portion was damaged badly. With the help of a crane, police removed the vehicle from the accident spot.

More details are awaited.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter