Hyderabad: Two-day fashion extravaganza

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Rufflez, a two-day luxurious designer expo, was held at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. The exclusive fashion, jewellery, lifestyle luxury exposition was formally inaugurated by socialite Bina Mehta, along with fashion designers and celebrities.

The event presented most vibrant fashion works of over 70 topmost fashion designers from Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai, said the exhibition’s organiser, Manjulatha.

From traditional to contemporary clothes, designer saris, suits and blouse, ethnic to modern jewellery, classy chic accessories, hair fashion accessories, footwear, bags and spectacular gold, sparkling diamonds, and many more articles were displayed in the exposition, she added.

