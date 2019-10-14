Hyderabad: Two-day French film fest

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Alliance Française Hyderabad and Indian Photography Festival 2019 bring to you a two-day film screening of French Films with English subtitles on October 15 and 16 at 6:30 pm, at AFH Auditorium.

On October 15, Camille Claudel will be screened. The plot of the film revolves around renowned French sculptor Auguste Rodin (Gérard Depardieu) who notices the raw sculpting talent of the beautiful and precocious Camille Claudel (Isabelle Adjani), and the two artists begin a scandalous love affair.

Camille becomes Auguste’s muse and assistant, sacrificing her own work to contribute to his sculptures. However, when her work goes unrecognised and she desires attention of her own, Camille is left alone and gradually spirals into mental illness.

On October 16, Pater will be screened. Cavalier and Lindon play versions of themselves, starting work on a film in which they will play the president of the republic and a politician who will be prime minister, respectively. Though improvised conversations, they sketch out both their fictional and actual relationships. It premiered In Competition on 17 May at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.There will be a discussion on the films following the screening.

