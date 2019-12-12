Hyderabad: Two Divisional Engineers caught in ACB net

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested two Divisional Engineers of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe in separate incidents in the city and its suburbs.

Muthyam Venkata Ramana, a Divisional Engineer of Cyber City Circle in Ranga Reddy district, was caught at his office while accepting Rs 25,000 of cash as a bribe from one Mylarapu Shiva Kumar, an electrical contractor and resident of Manikonda, to forward and process the file related to a contract.

