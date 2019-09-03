Hyderabad: Two head constable in ACB net

By | Published: 12:29 am 12:47 am

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a head constable M Sudhakar Reddy and a constable G Yadagiri Reddy on charges of demanding money from Sub-Registrar promising a favourable report to their superiors and to ensure no case was booked against them.

Sudhakar had repatriated from the ACB in 2016 and is presently posted at City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters here while Yadagir was repatriated in 2017 and is working with the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

In spite of being repatriated from the ACB, the duo continued to pose as ACB officials and demanded money from government officials.

The ACB received several complaints against Sudhakar and Yadagiri. Even as officials were verifying the authenticity of the complaints, the ACB received one more complainant against them from Shamirpet Sub-Registrar Seshagiri Chand, who said the duo had approached him demanding money stating that the ACB was conducting a probe against him.

They demanded Rs 20,000 promising that they would not only send a favourable report to their superiors but also ensure that no case would be booked against him. The Sub-Registrar got worried after the conversation with Sudhakar and Yadagiri and paid Rs 20,000 to them. He, however, brought the matter to the notice of ACB officials who booked a case against them under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and arrested them.

In the morning, the ACB officials carried out separate searches at the residences of Sudhakar and Yadagiri at Anjaneeya Nagar and Peerzadiguda, respectively, in Bodduppal and seized a few documents from them.

“We have arrested Sudhakar and Yadagiri only in one case while efforts are to verify other complaints that were received against them,” ACB DSP S Acheswar Rao said.

Tax official caught accepting bribe

Shiva Kumar Chowke, an Assistant Commercial Tax Officer at the office of Joint Commissioner (ST), Saroornagar division, was caught red-handed at his office in Nampally when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a complainant Madireddy Raji Reddy of Shamshabad.

Kumar demanded bribe from Reddy to process five years audit pertaining to the latter’s shop and to close the notice issued by the Assistant Commissioner (ST).

The bribe amount was recovered from Kumar and the chemical test proved positive. The ACB officials produced Kumar before the special court for ACB cases after which the court remanded him in judicial custody.

