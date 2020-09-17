Hyderabad: Two held for ATM cash theft case

Arrested persons were Ch Vinay (22), a custodian working with Secure Value India Limited at Secunderabad and a resident of Shanthi Nagar, and K Raghavender Goud (22), a resident of Prakash Nagar in Begumpe

Hyderabad: The Hayathnagar police solved the ATM cash theft case reported last week at Rajarajeshwari Colony here and arrested two persons, from whom Rs 8.9 lakh was recovered.

The arrested persons were Ch Vinay (22), a custodian working with Secure Value India Limited at Secunderabad and a resident of Shanthi Nagar, and K Raghavender Goud (22), a resident of Prakash Nagar in Begumpet. According to the police, Vinay and Goud had worked together earlier.

“During the lockdown, Goud quit his job and since then was unemployed. During his conversations with Vinay, the duo plotted to earn money easily. On September 11, around midnight, Vinay and a colleague from Secure Value loaded Rs 13 lakh in the HDFC Bank ATM at Rajarajeshwari Colony. Vinay who noted down the ATM password to deposit cash cassettes and shared the same with Goud. He later sneaked into the ATM center and stole Rs 9 lakh, which the two shared.

Based on a complaint from the bank management, the Hayathnagar police booked a case and with the help of footage from surveillance cameras, nabbed Vinay. Based on his confession, Goud was also arrested. Both were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

