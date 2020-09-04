Hyderabad: Two held for cheating CCMB of Rs 43 lakh

According to the police, Prabhakar Reddy who is a horticulture contractor, with a malicious intent to cheat the CCMB in Habsiguda created forged tax bills and challans related to the center between 2014 and 2016.

By | Published: 10:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Nacharam police on Friday arrested two persons on charges of cheating the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) to the tune of over Rs 43 lakh by submitting fake Service Tax payment challans.

The arrested persons are K Prabhakar Reddy (54) of Jawahar colony, and Ch Ramesh (26) from Bhavanipuram Colony, in Chandanagar.

According to the police, Prabhakar Reddy who is a horticulture contractor, with a malicious intent to cheat the CCMB in Habsiguda created forged tax bills and challans related to the center between 2014 and 2016.

“By submitting these fake challans, he claimed Rs 43.50 lakh fraudulently, thus cheating and causing loss to the exchequer,” police said. Based on a complaint from J Shankar Rao, the controller of administration in CCMB in May 2018, the Nacharam police booked a case and subsequently arrested them. They were produced before the court for remanding in judicial custody.

