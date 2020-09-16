Hyderabad: Two held for damaging CPI State secretary’s car

The suspect was identified as Naveen Prasad Shukla, who told the police that he had rented his house to one Chinna Yadav, who allegedly did not maintain the premises properly

Hyderabad: Two persons, one of them a juvenile, were apprehended by the SR Nagar police on charges of damaging the window panes of CPI State secretary C Venkat Reddy’s car on Sunday at Maqdoom Bhavan.

The suspect was identified as Naveen Prasad Shukla, who told the police that he had rented his house to one Chinna Yadav, who allegedly did not maintain the premises properly.

Whenever Naveen questioned him about this, he would threaten him saying he was a relative of a CPI leader’s son. Enraged over this, Shukla along with the juvenile went to the CPI office and finding one car parked there, damaged its front and rear windshields, Narayangunda SHO P Ramesh Kumar said.

