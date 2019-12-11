Hyderabad: Two held for impersonating as govt officials, cheating

By | Published: 10:33 pm

Hyderabad: A chartered accountant and a mechanical engineer were nabbed by the Malkajgiri Special Operations Team on charges of posing as government officials including as the personal secretary to IT Minister KT Rama Rao. Officials seized fake ‘Letters of Credit’ of the Chief Minister’s Office, Rs 1.75 lakh and other material from them. The arrested persons were R Karthikeya (51) from Malkajgiri and Frederick Taylor (44) from Tarnaka.

According to the police, Karthikeya was a chartered accountant while Frederick was a mechanical engineer. Both were close friends. Karthikeya, while working as a consultant for a private firm earlier, would often visit the Secretariat and meet officials. Frederick used to accompany him.

“During these visits, he gathered information of the personal secretaries at the Minister’s office and started impersonating as them. He called government officials and representatives of private firms and ordered them to do favours immediately,” police said.

Karthikeya called Sriramula Raju, the Administrative Officer of Kasturba Gandhi Degree and PG College for Women at Marredpally and asked him to arrange an admission. “He went to the college posing as one sent by the Minister’s personal secretary and secured a seat to his friend’s daughter. For this, he collected Rs 90,000 from his friend,” officials said, adding Karthikeya downloaded orders issued from the CMO, forged them and used to cheat people.

The two met M Mangala, the headmistress of a Zilla Parishad High School from Nalgonda and promised to help in cancellation of her transfer order. “They prepared a fake recommendation letter from the government to the Commissioner of Telangana Open Schools Society directing her to continue in the same position. However, it was identified as fake soon and Karthikeya was arrested and jailed by the Nalgonda police,” officials said.

The two were involved in a similar case in Ghatkesar. Based on a complaint, the Ghatkesar police booked a case and the SOT nabbed them.

