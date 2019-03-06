Hyderabad: Two held for impersonation 

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: The Moghalpura police arrested two persons Abu Baker and Hamza for impersonation during the intermediate examination at a centre in Shahalibanda on Tuesday.

According to Inspector A Ravi Kumar, Hamza, a degree student, went to Tapasya Junior College at Shahalibanda junction. “Hamza entered the college with the hall ticket of one Osman Bin Mohd when he was caught by the duty officers,” the Inspector said. He said one Abu Baker, a relative of Osman had sought Hamza’s help for the examination. They were arrested on Wednesday.