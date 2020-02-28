Hyderabad: Two held for selling duplicate spare parts

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Task Force raided a warehouse at Feelkhana in Begum Bazaar and arrested two persons for allegedly selling duplicate spare parts and lubricants of cars here on Friday. Material worth Rs 3 lakh was seized.

Officials said the duo sold them in the guise of genuine products from branded companies. The arrested were Faisal Abubakar from Barkas in Bandlaguda and Adnan, a resident of Delhi. The police said the duo started selling duplicate products procured from Kashmiri Gate in Delhi.

