Hyderabad: Two held for selling fake skin of tiger

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team caught two persons who were planning to con people into buying a goat skin which was painted to look like a tiger skin.

The police recovered one skin, fake teeth and nails of tiger, and two mobile phones.

Acting on a tip off, the police caught Sheikh Mohammed Mushtaq (25) and Mohammed Abdul Khadeer (37).

“Mustaq bought a goat skin from some place and painted it using yellow and black colour to look like tiger skin. Later with the help of Abdul Khadeer, he tried to sell the skin to gullible persons,” said Chakravarthy Gummi, Additional DCP Task Force.

On a tip off they were caught by the police at Midhani Depot in Kanchanbagh. Both of the persons along with the property were handed over to the Kanchanbagh police station for further action.

