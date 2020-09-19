Hyderabad: Two held for selling Mephentermine Sulphate injections

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons who were illegally selling Mephentermine sulphate injections were caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (South) on Saturday. The police seized 150 injections from them.

Mohammed Shah Fahad (28) of Al Jubail colony and Shaik Abdul Owais of Chanchalguda were selling the injections to people without prescription. “There is huge demand for mephentermine sulphate injection as it increases muscle growth. One Vikram of Delhi was supplying them the injection through courier,” said S Raghavendra, Inspector, Task Force (South), adding that youngsters going to gymnasiums were using the injection without medical guidance and without knowing about the side-effects.

The two suspects along with the seized injections were handed over to the Chaderghat police for further action.

