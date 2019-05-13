Hyderabad: Two held in Gowliguda murder case

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: The Afzalgunj police on Monday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of J Naveen, 47, reported at Gowliguda Chaman a week ago.

The arrested were D Narsimha, 38, of Afzalgunj and N Pandu, 45, of Sangareddy. According to G Venkatesham, Inspector, Afzalgunj, the suspects killed Naveen when the latter tried to take money from them while they were asleep.

“On May 8 when Narsimha and Pandu were asleep on the footpath at Gowliguda Chaman, Naveen took Rs 800 from Narsimha and Rs 130 from Pandu. They woke up before he could get away and thrashed him. He died due to injuries,” said the Inspector. After verifying closed-circuit cameras in the area, the police arrested Narsimha and Pandu and produced them before the court.