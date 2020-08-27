Hyderabad: Two held while attempting to dispose body

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Two persons including a woman who were allegedly attempting to abandon the body of an elderly woman at a secluded place in Ramdevguda road in Golconda were taken into custody by the police early on Wednesday.

According to the police, the cause of death of the elderly woman, identified as Gracy Mary (70), too was yet to be ascertained. Mary was working as a domestic help in Habeebnagar for the last few years. She had a son who lived separately and never visited her. On Wednesday around 2 am, a woman, along with an auto-rickshaw driver reached Ramdevguda and was trying to escape after dumping Mary’s body at an isolated spot. However local residents spotted her and alerted the police, who took them into custody.

“There are no external injuries on the body resulting in suspicion over the circumstances leading to her death. The woman whom we questioned told us that Mary worked at their house and she died due to natural causes. Since they could not afford a cremation, they were leaving the body there,” said K Chandrasekhar, SHO (Golconda). However, during further questioning, the woman said Mary had come to the house of a relative at Golconda and had died there.

The police have booked a case under Section 174 of CrPC and are investigating. The autopsy report is also awaited to ascertain the actual cause of death.

