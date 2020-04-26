Hyderabad: Two injured in roof collapse incident

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons were injured when a portion of asbestos sheet roof fell on them due to rains at Hussainalam in old city on Sunday evening.

The injured – Gulnaz (22) and Mohd Sadiq (45) were sitting inside the house when a portion of the asbestos roof sheet broke and fell on them. They were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

Elsewhere in Bhavaninagar, two cars were damaged when an under-construction slab collapsed due to winds in the evening.

A similar incident was reported at Rakshampura where a two-wheeler was damaged after a branch of a tree fell on it. At Uppuguda a mobile phone tower was damaged due to the winds.

