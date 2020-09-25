Hyderabad: Two inter-State burglars held with haul

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Hyderabad: The Meerpet police nabbed two inter-state burglars including a juvenile and recovered gold, a motorbike and other material from them, all together worth Rs 7.5 lakh here on Friday.

The arrested suspects, Shaik Azhar and the minor boy, were natives of Maharashtra and recently came to Hyderabad on a motorcycle. They conducted a recce on locked houses in day time and returned to break into them during night before decamping with the stolen goods to Maharashtra.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .