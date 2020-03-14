Hyderabad: Two kids drown in well while fishing

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Hyderabad: Two children, who went fishing in a well at Bahadurpura, drowned in it on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, Rohan Singh (10) and Akshar (9), classes IV and V students of a government school at Jiyaguda, went to the well near the Kashi Bugga temple around 4.30 pm. “When they were fishing, they slipped into the water and drowned. Some persons who saw this raised the alarm. But, they could not be saved,” D Durga Prasad, SHO of the Bahadurpura police station, said.

The police retrieved the bodies from the well and shifted them to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

