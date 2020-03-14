Hyderabad: Two killed in road mishap 

By | Published: 8:51 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed and two others injured, when the autorickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a car at Keesara on Friday evening.

According to the police, E Eshwariah (42), an auto-rickshaw driver and Kaleem Shaik (32), a daily wager, had gone to Keesara to attend a wedding on Friday afternoon along with a few others.

“When the group was returning to Ghatkesar in the auto, a car coming from opposite direction rammed their vehicle. Eshwaraiah died on the spot. Kaleem sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead,” the Keesara police said. The two others who were injured are being treated at Gandhi Hospital.

A case was registered by the police against the car driver, while the car was seized.

