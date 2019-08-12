Hyderabad: Two killed in separate accidents

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old-man died after being hit by a seven-seater auto-rickshaw at Golconda on Sunday. S Devender Singh, a resident of Bahadurpura and working as a security guard, was crossing the road at Taramati Baradari on his motorbike on Sunday night when the seven-seater hit his bike. Singh died on the spot. The Golconda police registered a case and are investigating.

Labourer dies



In another case, K Rajesh (35), a labourer from Asmangadh died after an iron table fell on his head. According to the police, Rajesh was working on the fourth floor of a structure under construction. “During work, Rajesh was carrying a big iron table on his head upstairs when he slipped and fell, with the table falling on him. He was shifted to hospital where he died,” the Saidabad police said.

