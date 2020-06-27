Hyderabad: Two men sentenced to 23 years RI for abducting, raping woman

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Hyderabad: A local court has sentenced two men, both friends, to 23-years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for abducting and raping a woman in 2015, police said on Saturday.

The X Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge on Friday found the accused, both auto-rickshaw drivers, aged 35 and 30 years, guilty under IPC Sections 366 (kidnapping) and 376 D (gang rape) and sentenced them to undergo RI for a period of 23 years and also imposed a fine of 55,000, a police official said.

According to prosecution, the woman, was a distant relative of the accused number one (A1) and both the accused kidnapped her in a auto-rickshaw in 2015 and took her to an secluded place and raped her.

The woman later filed a complaint and the duo was subsequently arrested.

