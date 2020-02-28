Hyderabad: Two pedestrians hit by vehicles succumb

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Two pedestrians, who were hit by different vehicles while crossing the road at two places in the city, died while undergoing treatment on Thursday.

24-year-old MK Sai (24) of Saidabad, who was hit by a TSRTC bus on the Saidabad main road on Wednesday afternoon, died while undergoing treatment on Thursday. According to the police, Sai was going to buy bread and crossing the road when the bus hit him. He was rushed to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Thursday. A case was registered by the Saidabad police against the driver of the TSRTC bus.

In the other case, PS Narendra, (67) of ECIL, was hit by an unknown vehicle while crossing the road at Telugu Thalli flyover stretch at Saifabad on Wednesday.

Narendra, had come to Saifabad from Mehdipatnam by a bus and got down. He was hit by an unknown vehicle while crossing the road. The police shifted him to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Thursday. A case was registered by the police and efforts launched to track down the vehicle by analysing the CCTV footage of the area.

