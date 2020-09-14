Hyderabad: Two persons commit suicide in separate incidents

At Langer Houz, an engineering student allegedly hanged himself to death at his house in Prashanth Nagar on Sunday night

Hyderabad: Two persons ended their lives in separate incidents in the city Sunday night.

At Langer Houz, an engineering student allegedly hanged himself to death at his house in Prashanth Nagar on Sunday night. According to the police, Vijay Kumar (22) was in love with a woman, who reportedly ignored his proposal.

Following this, he slipped into depression and ended his life. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

In another case, a cab driver, K Naresh (28), of Tukaram Gate allegedly hanged himself to death in his house. According to the police, Naresh was in a relationship with a woman for the last few years. However, she refused to marry him.

Depressed over this, he died by suicide. The police shifted the body to the Osmania Hospital from where it was handed over to the family.

