Hyderabad: Two sentenced to life for killing man over treasure

Hyderabad: A local court here on Monday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for killing a civil contractor after luring him with an assurance to recover treasure in 2012.

The Saidabad police, who booked a missing case of Hameed Mohiuddin, later found out that he was murdered in a forest area in Aurangabad in Maharashtra. During the course of investigation, the police arrested four persons — Ghouse, Ramesh, Shaik Esa and Shaik Shakeel.

Additional public prosecutor K. Prathap Reddy said the court directed Ghouse and Ramesh to undergo life imprisonment, whereas the remaining accused were acquitted.

Ghouse and Ramesh lured the victim saying that they would help him recover a treasure from his house. They conned Hamed by hiding a few silver coins under a stone in his house and gained his confidence. The duo later took Rs.6 lakh from Hameed claiming that there were several kilos of silver and gold at his house and they would help him recover that by performing prayers.

After taking the money, the convicts started avoiding Hameed. To get rid of Hameed, Ghouse and Ramesh hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him. They took Hameed to a forest area saying that prayers will be performed there, and strangulated him to death.

