Hyderabad: Two-storey building collapses, none injured

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: A two-storeyed building collapsed at Goshamahal late on Wednesday evening. However, no casualties were reported as the residents had vacated the premises in the morning, the Shahinayatgunj police said.

They said over the past few days, construction activity was being taken up on either side of the building. The family residing in the building had vacated it in the morning. At around 7 pm, the building collapsed. The local residents who heard a huge sound rushed to the spot to check if anyone was trapped beneath the debris, but realised that the building was empty.

The GHMC Disaster Response Force teams also rushed to the spot. They said the building would be completely razed tomorrow.

Officials suspect the construction activity around the house led to the collapse.

