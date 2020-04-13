Hyderabad: Two women, child found dead in Jawaharnagar

By | Published: 11:08 am

Hyderabad: Two women and a child were found dead under suspicious circumstances in a secluded area in Jawaharnagar in Medchal district here on Monday morning.

Though police suspect they committed suicide, they are also probing a murder angle.

Of the three victims, who were yet to be identified, the two women were found hanging from two different trees, while the child, a girl, was dead on the ground.

The villagers who found the bodies informed the village authorities and the local police.

The Jawaharnagar police reached the spot and took up investigation. The CLUES team too visited the spot.

No suicide note was found. The bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy.