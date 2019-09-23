Hyderabad: Two workers in critical condition after getting into water sump

By | Published: 2:41 pm

Hyderabad: Two construction workers Afroz and Imran Ali are said to be in a critical condition after they got into a water sump at an under construction private building near Hanuman temple, Raidurg at around 12.30 pm on Monday.

Upon receiving information over dial 100 services, the Disaster Response Force unit of GHMC rushed to the spot and pulled out the duo from the sump. They were immediately shifted to private hospitals, including Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills and Sunshine Hospital, Gachibowli.

According to DRF personnel, both Afroz and Imran Ali hail from Karnataka and are centering workers by profession. The duo had their lunch and then got into the sump to clear the centering material that was put up a few days ago.

However, in the process they fell unconscious and immediately locals informed to the GHMC officials over dial 100. Both are receiving treatment at the hospitals, official said.

