Hyderabad U-16 boys recover from early collapse

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad under-16 side recovered from an early collapse to score 229 against Kerala on Day Two of the Vijay Merchant Trophy match at Krishnagiri Stadium, Wayanad on Friday.

Resuming the second day at 91/5, Hyderabad lower-order batsmen scored valuable runs with the pair of Pranav Ajay Varma (42) and Rishith Reddy (29) adding 57 runs for the seventh wicket. The ninth-wicket pair of Nitin Yadav (41) and P Raghava (6 no) also stitched crucial 38 runs to help the team score past the 200 mark.

Kerala, in reply, lost three wickets for 54 before Abhishek Nair (39 no) and Niranjan V Dev (7 no) batted through the rest of the day.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 229 in 87 overs (Avinash Aravelly 45, Pranav Varma 42; Vinay Varghese 6/68) vs Kerala 75/3 in 46 overs (Abhishek Nair 39).

