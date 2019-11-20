Hyderabad u-16 emerge South Zone champions

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:55 pm 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: In what could be refreshing news, the young Hyderabad under-16 team qualified to the knock-out stage of the Vijay Merchant Trophy tournament.

The Kiran Kumar-coached Hyderabad routed Goa by an innings and 183 runs to collect seven points, including one bonus point, to finish the seven-team South Zone league with 21 points at Gymkhana grounds on Wednesday.

Hyderabad and Andhra ended up with 21 points with two wins and four drawn matches but the former had a narrowest margin of difference of points to emerge as South Zone champions. Both the teams, however, qualified for the All India tournament.

The architect of Hyderabad’s victory on the third and final day was off-spinner Murugan Perumal Abhishek, who destroyed Goa with a fine figures of 17-8-29-5. Resuming at their overnight score of 7 for no loss in their second innings after following on Tuesday, the visitors could add another 76 runs before being all out for 83 in 50.1 overs.

Abhishek, who scored a century and was involved in a huge partnership with Mayank Rohit Gupta, revelled as a spinner as he dismissed the first four Goan batsmen. The visitors were reduced to 28 for four and then completed the five-wicket haul by scalping the wicket of Veer Kamalprasad Yadav.

Nitin Sai Yadav and Ashwad Rajiv Choudary took two wickets apiece in Hyderabad’s fine innings victory.

Coach Kiran Kumar was all praise for his young team. “We started on a bad note but the turning point came when we defeated Tamil Nadu in the previous to record our first win. I thank the selectors to have faith in the players who bonded well in the end. We are happy to qualify and we are confident of a good show in the all India tournament,’’ said Kiran.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 461/5d bt Goa 195 & 83 in 50.1 overs (Pradnyesh Suryakant Gaonkar 27; Abhishek 5/29, Nitin Sai Yadav 2/8, Ashwad Rajiv Choudary 2/17).

